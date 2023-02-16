Trump grand jury report recommends perjury charges

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a press conference in the District Attorney’s office at the Fulton County Courthouse in downtown Atlanta on Aug. 30, 2021. Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

 Alyssa Pointer

ATLANTA — A special grand jury in Fulton County that examined efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia said it believed one or more witnesses it heard from may have committed perjury.

“A majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it,” the report said. “The Grand Jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling.”

Tribune Wire

