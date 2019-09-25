President Donald Trump released the transcript Wednesday of a July 25 call he had with Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president of Ukraine, in which he encouraged his Ukrainian counterpart to contact Attorney General William Barr about investigating a political rival. Trump has defiantly denied saying anything inappropriate on the call, but the transcript shows he clearly referred by name to former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, and encouraged Zelenskiy to reach out to Barr.
“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that, so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great,” Trump said, according to the transcript of the call.
Before the release, he declared on Twitter that Democrats had fallen into his trap, and that the release of the transcript would exonerate him — and make them look foolish.
The transcript’s release and content ensured a day of intense scrutiny. Even so, the release did not go far enough for many Democrats, who have demanded to see the full complaint about Trump’s actions lodged by a whistleblower, which has not been shared with Congress.
White House officials were continuing to work on a deal that would allow the whistleblower to testify before Congress about those concerns, according to people briefed on the effort. The deal could also include the release of a redacted version of the complaint, which formed the basis of a report by the inspector general for the intelligence community, people familiar with the situation said.
The House moves to formally object to the White House’s failure to cooperate.
The House plans to vote Wednesday afternoon on a resolution condemning the Trump administration for withholding the whistleblower complaint and demanding that Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, promptly furnish it.
The resolution also demands that Maguire ensure that the whistleblower is protected from retribution and chastises the president for comments disparaging the whistleblower in recent days.
The vote is symbolic, but Democratic leaders want to put lawmakers — Democrats and Republicans — on record to highlight their case. Sharing the complaint with Congress is already required by law, Democrats assert.
“This is not a partisan matter; it’s about the integrity of our democracy, respect for the rule of law and defending our Constitution,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., her No. 2, said in a statement Tuesday. “We hope that all members of the House — Democrats and Republicans alike — will join in upholding the rule of law and oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution as representatives of the American people.”
Pelosi’s declaration was momentous but what actually changed? Not a lot.
In late July, as Congress was heading off for its long summer break, the House Judiciary Committee filed an extraordinary legal brief as Democrats sought information on potential presidential malfeasance. It declared an impeachment inquiry had begun:
“The House must have access to all the relevant facts and consider whether to exercise all its full Article I powers, including a constitutional power of the utmost gravity — approval of articles of impeachment,” the brief said.
So what changed when Pelosi declared Tuesday that the House was indeed launching an impeachment inquiry? Not a lot.
Pelosi’s words gave the inquiry momentum and political potency. But the investigations that she was empowering six committees to pursue, they have been pursuing for months. And unlike the impeachment processes that were initiated against Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, the one begun against Trump — either in July or Tuesday — was not launched by a vote in the full House. Republicans, such as Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, the ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee, are goading Democratic leaders to hold that vote, to put moderate Democrats representing Republican-leaning districts on record supporting the inquiry.
That could still happen. For now, however, Pelosi seems content to put her weight behind a declaration already made by her Judiciary Committee chairman nearly two months ago.
The president is expected to meet with Ukraine’s leader at the United Nations.
The political fallout from revelations about Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president, Zelenskiy, came as the two men were scheduled to meet in person Wednesday afternoon on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly in New York City.
Zelenskiy was scheduled to deliver remarks to world leaders at 9 a.m. Wednesday. And he was expected to sit down with Trump at 2:15 p.m., even as details about the July 25 call were revealed publicly.
At the center of the controversy surrounding Trump is whether he pressed Zelenskiy to investigate Biden and whether Trump directed the United States to withhold aid for Ukraine until Zelenskiy agreed to his demands.
In an interview Tuesday with Voice of America, Zelenskiy said that he expected the conversation Wednesday afternoon to be “very warm” and that he respected Trump. “We just want the U.S. to always support Ukraine and Ukraine’s course in its fight against aggression and war,” Zelenskiy said. “It seems to me that it is so.”
Trump will hold an afternoon news conference in New York.
Trump will face reporters in a formal news conference Wednesday afternoon, providing a high-profile forum for questions about his role in the telephone call with Ukraine’s president that is at the center of the Democratic impeachment effort.
Presidents historically hold a formal news conference at the end of the annual meeting of the General Assembly. Often, such events are a president’s primary opportunity to shape the perception of their actions during the meetings with world leaders.
In Trump’s case, the news conference is likely to be one of many opportunities for the president to make his views known. He typically will respond to questions from reporters throughout the day, before and after bilateral discussions with world leaders. And, of course, the president started tweeting his thoughts about the Democrats first thing Wednesday morning.
“There has been no President in the history of our Country who has been treated so badly as I have,” he wrote. “The Democrats are frozen with hatred and fear. They get nothing done. This should never be allowed to happen to another President. Witch Hunt!”
(1) comment
https://www.cnn.com/2018/10/11/politics/melania-trump-be-best-initiative-bullying/index.html
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.