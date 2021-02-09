WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial opened on Tuesday with a video showing a mob storming the Capitol after his exhortation to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat — and a solid bipartisan rejection of his claims that he’s no longer subject to the Senate’s jurisdiction.
That vote was 56-44, with a half-dozen Republicans agreeing that even a former president can be tried for misdeeds committed in office.
House managers used the footage to condemn Trump with his own words on Jan. 6 and to remind senators of the terror as rioters scuffled with police, sent lawmakers into hiding and briefly occupied the very chamber where they are sitting in judgment on whether Trump incited insurrection.
As a former president, Trump can’t be fired anymore. But the verdict will determine whether he can run for office. It will color his legacy, erode or enhance his grip over the GOP in coming years, and set a precedent for future presidents seeking to cling to power as their terms end.
“People’s eyes were gouged... . An officer lost three fingers that day,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the lead House manager, his voice breaking with emotion. “Senators, this cannot be our future ... We cannot have presidents inciting and mobilizing mob violence against our government and our institutions because they refuse to accept the will of the people.”
David Schoen, Trump’s lead attorney, accused Democrats of trying to use their “insatiable lust for impeachment” as retribution for the 2016 election, and to prolong their own grip on Washington.
He decried an effort “to eliminate Donald Trump from the American political scene and seeking to disenfranchise 74 million American voters” who supported him and share his vision of America. He glossed over the fact that Trump’s bid to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory would have nullified 81 million votes on the other side.
“This trial will tear this country apart,” he argued, accusing Democrats of turning to Hollywood to “chill and horrify you” with a gratuitous video of events still fresh in memory. “They don’t need to show you movies to show you that the riot happened.”
There’s little doubt about the outcome.
Democrats would need 17 Republicans to reach the two-thirds needed and after the first day of trial, only a half-dozen Republicans have shown any willingness to convict, though Democrats aim also to turn public opinion against those who continue to stand by Trump as they did through four turbulent years.
The first day focused on the legality of the trial itself, with Trump’s lawyers insisting that as a private citizen, an ex-president is no longer subject to impeachment.
“Their argument is that if you committed impeachable offense in your last few weeks in office, you do it with constitutional impunity,” Raskin argued, warning that the defense has fabricated a “January exception” that would let presidents avoid accountability for misdeeds at the end of their term.
Two weeks ago, the vote was 55-45 on an effort by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., to block the trial on grounds that Trump is no longer in office.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, added her vote Tuesday to those of Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.
Raskin framed the case with a 13-minute video that interspersed footage of Trump riling the crowd, lawmakers debating the Electoral College results, and Trump supporters storming the Capitol, brandishing flagpoles as weapons and breaking in doors.
The crowd chanted “Treason! Treason!” and “Traitor Pence!” and “Stop the Steal!” They pressed toward and then into the Capitol, eventually breaching the Senate chamber, where one rioter was shown rifling a desk, looking for “something we can use against these scumbags.”
The angry shouts, and screams of a Capitol Police officer trapped in a doorway, filled the Senate chamber as the video played on Day 1 of a trial that will spill into next week.
Not until two hours into the riot did Trump release a video asking the mob to vacate the Capitol. Eventually, he issued a tweet glorifying the attack as the natural outcome of a stolen election.
“If that’s not an impeachable offense, then there is no such thing,” Raskin said.
Bruce Castor, another Trump attorney, called the attack of Jan. 6 “repugnant” and conceded that “it’s natural to recoil” and to seek a scapegoat. But that doesn’t make Trump guilty of others’ crimes.
“This is supposed to be the ultimate safety valve,” he said, a remedy for when “something really horrific happened,” Instead, he lamented, for many Americans this is the third presidential impeachment in their lifetimes, since Bill Clinton’s in late 1998.
To show the eagerness of many House Democrats to impeach Trump, the defense played footage of a parade of lawmakers calling for that step on May 17, 2017, four months after he took office, including clips from Houston Rep. Al Green.
Green observed Tuesday’s trial from the Senate gallery. He called the prosecution case “compelling” and said senators should listen to all arguments before making up their minds.
Many of those arrested in the uprising have cited Trump’s encouragement as a defense, insisting they went to the Capitol and even engaged in violence at his urging.
“A mob of white supremacists and insurrectionists and domestic terrorists falsely believed the election was stolen and tried to overthrow the government,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., shortly before the trial gaveled open. “You need truth and accountability ... Sweeping it under the rug will not bring unity.”
With the issue of constitutionality settled, senators are supposed to focus on the merits of the case, though many Republicans will still be guided by their view that Trump cannot legitimately be punished now.
The substantive arguments will start at noon Wednesday in Washington, precisely three weeks after Trump’s presidency ended.
The House voted to impeach him one week after the riot, and two weeks before he left office.
The trial could have begun immediately if Senate Republicans had allowed it. Democrats took control on Jan. 20 when Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn in, providing the tie-breaking vote in a chamber divided 50-50.
Texas Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz adamantly oppose conviction.
“This really seems awfully vindictive,” Cornyn told conservative radio host Mark Davis on Tuesday.
After initially calling Trump’s speech the day of the riot “reckless,” he now insists that doesn’t justify this trial. “I do think President Trump underestimated the volatility of the situation,” the senator said, but “I don’t think you can impeach a president for constitutionally protected speech, which I believe this was.”
That echoed one of the lines of defense Trump’s lawyers previewed on Tuesday.
Cruz was one of 11 Republicans who voted at the outset against rules under which the trial would be conducted. Party leaders and lawyers for each side had agreed on those rules ahead of time, and the vote signaled especially fierce resistance.
In a 33-page rebuttal brief filed Tuesday, House managers accused Trump of trying “to shift the blame onto his supporters” while invoking “flawed legal theories” to avoid punishment for inciting violence against Congress. If that doesn’t amount to an impeachable “high crime,” they argued, nothing would.
“Like every one of you, I was evacuated as this violent mob stormed the Capitol gates,” impeachment manager Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., reminded senators. “What we experienced that day, what our country experienced that day, is the Framers’ worst nightmare come to life. Presidents can’t inflame insurrection in their final weeks and then walk away like nothing happened.”
The prosecution argument is that the attack on the Capitol was an assault on democracy — literally an insurrection against the U.S. government aimed at disrupting the peaceful transfer of power.
The nine House managers, including Rep. Joaquin Castro of San Antonio, argue that Trump had spent weeks laying the groundwork:
He falsely peddling the idea that when Congress met Jan. 6 to ratify the Electoral College outcome, they could undo his defeat, even though all 50 states had certified the results.
He promised a “wild” scene as he invited supporters to Washington.
Just before the riot, he insisted the election had been stolen and urged supporters to head to the Capitol and “fight like hell” to save his presidency from perceived enemies inside — including his own vice president, Mike Pence, who adamantly refused to unlawfully overturn the election.
As bad as the violence was, House managers plan to show that it could have been far worse. They’ll focus on the peril faced by Pence and his family, by senior congressional leaders, and others as security forces hid them away in secure and not so secure rooms.
Trump is the only president impeached twice, and the first to face trial after leaving office, though he was impeached with two weeks remaining on his term.
An acquittal would allow him to claim vindication, a prospect Democrats view as especially dangerous.
As at the first trial, the 45th president has refused to testify, a choice the House managers will try to use against him as they paint his actions as indefensible.
Senators are required to stay at their desks, listening — a test of patience familiar to most from Trump’s first trial a year ago. Then, Romney was the only Republican who voted to convict and remove Trump from office for abuse of power.
There are differences this time.
Chief Justice John Roberts declined to preside over the trial of a former president, so the duty fell to the senator with the most seniority, Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Vermont Democrat. Rules and motions are still in the hands of the jury of 100, however, underscoring how different a Senate trial is from any courtroom proceeding.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, senators had the option of sitting in the galleries overlooking the Senate floor, though none did.
All wore masks, except for Paul, who routinely shuns them.
Each side gets up to 16 hours to present its case, divided over two days.
That phase should end Saturday.
After that, senators get to pose written questions to the lawyers for four hours, followed by one hour for each side to argue over subpoenas for witnesses or documents.
If none are approved, each side will offer two hours of closing argument.
A verdict could come early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.