TRUMP INDICTED IN ELECTION PROBE

Donald Trump speaks during the Turning Point Action Conference at the Palm Beach Count, 2023. Al Diaz/Miami Herald/TNS

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on four counts following a special counsel investigation into efforts to stop the transfer of power after his 2020 election loss and his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The charges are conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy against rights and obstruction or attempting to obstruct an official proceeding. The indictment alleges that Trump pursued discounting legitimate votes and subverting the 2020 presidential election results through three criminal conspiracies.

Tribune Wire

