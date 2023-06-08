Trump indicted in classified documents case

Former President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference held at the Hilton Anatole on Aug. 6, 2022, in Dallas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump has been indicted related to his mishandling of classified records, he said on social media Thursday, making him the first president charged with a federal crime.

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax,” he said on his Truth Social platform. “I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States... I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!”

Tribune Wire

