WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump was indicted on 37 charges, including 31 counts of violations of the Espionage Act as part of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the mishandling of classified documents from the Trump White House.

The 49-page indictment, released Friday by the Department of Justice, details that Trump stored boxes containing classified documents in various locations at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate, including a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, his office, his bedroom and a storage room.

Tribune Wire

