NEW YORK — Former President Donald J. Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsification of business records, charges stemming from the alleged coverup of a hush-money payment made in the days before the 2016 election.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told reporters in a news conference after Trump’s arraignment that the indictment centers on “34 false statements made to cover up other crimes.”

Former President J. Donald Trump waves to supporters before heading to the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse for his arraignment Tuesday. Shawn Inglima/New York Daily News/TNS

Supporters and opponents of former President Donald J. Trump are kept apart outside of the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse before his arraignment on Tuesday. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS

Former President Donald J. Trump appears in court at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York on Tuesday. Seth Wenig/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
