WASHINGTON — Former President Donald J. Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 felony charges Tuesday in connection with his handling of classified documents and alleged attempts to prevent the government from recovering them, according to news reports.

He was placed under arrest after surrendering to federal authorities ahead of the arraignment.

Tribune Wire

