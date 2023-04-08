Trump’s future from a historical perspective

Former U.S. President Donald Trump makes his way inside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York on Tuesday. Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump made history on Tuesday when he was booked and arraigned in a Manhattan courthouse as the first former president ever to face criminal charges. But historians are looking beyond his indictment with anxiety over what might follow.

With the former president refusing to negotiate a plea deal with prosecutors in New York, where he confronts state-level charges that are shielded from presidential pardons, scholars are struggling to identify an off-ramp for Trump from a criminal trial as he seeks a second White House term in 2024 – a high-stakes test of the rule of law that could upend the presidency itself.

Trump’s future from a historical perspective

Former President Donald Trump waves to supporters at Trump Tower before heading to Manhattan Criminal Court for his arraignment Tuesday in Manhattan. Shawn Inglima/New York Daily News/TNS
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.