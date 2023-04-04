WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump has surrendered to police ahead of his expected arraignment in New York on Tuesday, when new details are expected about charges he faces stemming from an alleged 2016 hush money scheme and potentially other matters.

Trump traveled from Florida to New York on Monday with his Secret Service detail and political and legal teams, including newly hired lead counsel Todd Blanche, a top white-collar criminal defense lawyer and former federal prosecutor. Supporters and protesters awaited the former president behind steel barricades when he arrived at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan. He walked into court just before 2:30 p.m.

