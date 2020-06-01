WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, declaring himself a “president of law and order” threatened Monday to deploy the military to cities where, he said, governors and local officials have “failed to take necessary action” to end civil unrest.
“These are not acts of peaceful protest,” Trump declared during a brief speech in the White House Rose Garden, referring to the demonstrations and sometimes violent acts that have broken out in dozens of major cities. “These are acts of domestic terror.”
Trump said he was dispatching “thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers” to end civil unrest.
Even as he declared himself an ally of legitimate protestors, police fired tear gas into peaceful crowds near the White House and advanced on horseback. Reporters in the Rose Garden could hear booms in the background.
Once police and National Guard units cleared Lafayette Park just north of the White House of demonstrators, Trump, in a show of force, walked across it to the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church, which was damaged in fires Sunday night.
A phalanx of Secret Service agents surrounded Trump as he crossed the park to the church. Police stood guard on deserted streets, and helicopters buzzed overhead.
Attorney General William Barr, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and chief of staff Mark Meadows were among the high-ranking officials with Trump.
The made-for-TV confrontation fit Trump’s admiration for strongmen in other countries. But his move was likely to spark fear and anger among many Americans who have taken to the streets, potentially escalating the tense situation in many of America’s cities.
Trump’s bellicose language, in which he invoked the 19th-century Insurrection Act to allow deployment of military personnel came after 48 hours in which he had been mostly silent in public, except for his angry Twitter finger.
In private, however, during a call with governors Monday, the president, who tweeted Saturday that looting leads to “shooting,” pushed for a harsher crackdown.
“Most of you are weak,” Trump said, berating the governors and urging them to “dominate” the protesters, according to a person on the call. He urged state officials to track down lawbreakers and send them to prison for five to 10 years.
A second person with knowledge of the call described the president as “bellicose,” raising the possibility of military action and describing the situation as a war. The message was echoed by Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who described the need to “dominate the battlespace,” language normally used to describe far-flung conflict zones instead of American streets.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper, speaking in the same conference call, pledged that the U.S. military would help quell the unrest.”I think the sooner that you mass and dominate the battlespace, the quicker this dissipates and we can get back to the right normal,” Esper said. “We need to dominate the battlespace.”
The president’s comments stunned state leaders who are struggling to defuse tensions that are boiling over in cities around the country.
“I know I should be surprised when I hear incendiary words like this from him, but I’m not,” Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a moderate Republican, said at a briefing later in the day.
“At so many times during these past several weeks, when the country needed compassion and leadership the most, he was simply nowhere to be found. Instead, we got bitterness, combativeness and self interest.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, told reporters that he “thanked” Trump for his input but made clear he disagreed.
“A posture of a force on the ground is unsustainable militarily, it’s unsustainable socially because it’s the antithesis of how we live,” he said.
Walz took issue with Trump’s claim that “the world is laughing” at the urban uprisings across America.
“Nobody’s laughing here,” he said. “We’re in pain, we’re crying.”
As strong as the nation’s divisions have been under Trump, there has been rare agreement on one point: Neither on the left nor the right are there many who believe he could deliver the kind of healing address to the country that most presidents try to muster in times of national fissure.
Even the White House has tacitly conceded that point, downplaying the utility of a presidential speech.
“Continual statements, as he’s made day and day and day again, they don’t stop anarchy. What stops anarchy is action and that’s what the president is working on right now,” Trump’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said during a news briefing Monday at which she invoked the amorphous left-wing movement Antifa, which the White House has sought to blame for violent protests.
Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, a member of his party’s Senate leadership, offered dismissively faint praise.
“The country is looking for healing and calm. And I think the president needs to project that in his tone,” Thune said. “He masters that sometimes.”
The view was harsher from Trump’s critics:
“There’s an overwhelming body of evidence out there about how incapable most Americans think he is of handling a moment like this, someone whose whole entire political predicate was based on division,” said Cornell Belcher, formerly a pollster for Barack Obama. “How, in a moment when we need a unified voice, can he step in and lead? He can’t.”
McEnany pointed to Trump’s comments during a Florida space launch Saturday in which he called the death of George Floyd a “grave tragedy,” complaining that the media has ignored them. McEnany also hinted that more federal resources would be deployed and that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark A. Milley would be overseeing more involvement by the National Guard.
“What the president has said is he wants to dominate the streets with National Guard,” McEnany said.
