Donald Trump will be arraigned in the criminal case against him on Tuesday afternoon following his indictment Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The former president will hear the charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and will enter a plea of not guilty at a hearing at the New York State Supreme courthouse in lower Manhattan on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m., said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing details that haven’t yet been announced.

