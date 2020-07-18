TUPPER LAKE — Tupper Arts opened its doors Wednesday to host the 47th annual Art Show and the Adirondack Woodcrafts Show, and its next endeavor is a community art project in which Tupper Lakers paint wooden moose cutouts.
The gallery, located at 106 Park St., had been shuttered since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with multiple safety precautions in place, the gallery has reopened to the public.
The shows will feature the work of local artists and artisans for sale, including paintings in various media, photography and a variety of woodcrafts.
The gift shop will also be open, and visitors will be able to browse the local art and crafts for sale.
Hours are noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays. Face masks are required, and volunteers will ensure that the number of visitors inside the gallery is limited at any time to allow for appropriate social distancing.
Tupper Arts is also sponsoring “Moose on the Loose,” a community art project. Local artists are invited to paint plywood cutouts of moose, to be auctioned off later this summer.
Buyers will be asked to donate the moose, to be placed in prominent business areas around Tupper Lake. Interested artists can pick up their moose at 106 Park St. any time the arts center is open. Proceeds from the sales will go to programs and activities sponsored by Tupper Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.