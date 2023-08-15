Tupper Lake flea market, craft fair returns this weekend

TUPPER LAKE — The Tupper Lake Masonic Craft Fair and Flea Market is returning to the Tupper Lake Waterfront Park on Demars Boulevard from Aug. 18 to 20.
The event features antiques, collectibles and locally made craft items. A number of local and regional food vendors will also be on-site.
The event begins on Friday, Aug. 18, from noon to 6 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 19, the flea market will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. The flea market will conclude on Sunday, Aug. 20, operating from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Tupper Lake Masonic Craft Fair and Flea Market is well-known as one of the largest events of its kind in the area, attracting thousands of bargain hunters and collectors from throughout the region. During the course of its 44-year history, it has brought together an array of more than 100 vendors and craftspeople, with an eclectic mix of items for sale. The event was paused during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are so happy to welcome back all of the vendors, craftspeople and shoppers who have enjoyed this event in the past,” said organizer Bill Short. “I think the antique treasures, vintage collectibles, handmade crafts and unique curiosities will entice even more shoppers than in the past.”
Event organizers are currently accepting applications from craftspeople and other vendors who are interested in taking part.
“We are planning for this event to come back strong,” said Short. “There are approximately 60 vendors and craftspeople currently registered, and we are hoping to welcome many more.”
Proceeds from the event will continue to support the Saranac Lake Masonic Lodge’s work within the community and beyond.
“Our organization supports those in need within the Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake communities,” Short said. “Sometimes our neighbors — local families or individuals — need a bit of help during a challenging time, and the Masonic Lodge provides assistance whenever we are able. The proceeds from this event directly support that effort.”
Vendor opportunities are available for individuals and businesses interested in showcasing products or services. Those interested in becoming a vendor at this event should email TLFleaMkt@gmail.com.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.