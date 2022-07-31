Tupper Lake narrows its DRI projects to 17

Downtown Tupper Lake is seen from the top of the Tupper Arts building in May 2021. Several of the proposed project locations for the village’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative program can be seen this vantage, including the Palace Theater, which Tupper Arts is in the process of purchasing; 87 and 70 Park St., where apartments, vacation rentals and retail space are planned; and 47 Park St., where retail space is being renovated and apartments are planned on the second floor. Aaron Cerbone/Adirondack Daily Enterprise

TUPPER LAKE — There are 17 projects up for a piece of the $10 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative grants the village of Tupper Lake was awarded last year.

Now all the applicants have to do is wait several months for the state to get back with its final selection of funded projects.

