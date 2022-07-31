TUPPER LAKE — There are 17 projects up for a piece of the $10 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative grants the village of Tupper Lake was awarded last year.
Now all the applicants have to do is wait several months for the state to get back with its final selection of funded projects.
These 17 projects were selected unanimously by the village’s DRI Local Planning Committee during its last meeting in June.
The LPC received 33 project applicants. LPC co-chair and Tupper Lake Mayor Paul Maroun said the group kept as many proposals as it could, but around half had to be removed.
He said some were deemed not valid because they were not within the DRI boundary or did not meet the minimum-cost threshold and were eliminated immediately. Others were eliminated because they didn’t meet the DRI requirement that a project be “transformational.”
This was the hard part, Maroun said. “Transformational” can be subjective, he said, and everyone thinks their project is transformational.
The 14-member LPC determined whether a project would be transformational.
For projects that were too small, the village is requesting the state approve $600,000 to be put into a revolving grant and loan program called the Energize Uptown Fund. This fund would be created through the $10 million DRI and is pending state approval.
Maroun said this is a way to fund the smaller projects that did not meet the DRI’s minimum-cost threshold. It would be a fund for matching grants, intended for interior/exterior building improvements in the uptown district, as well as business assistance.
In all, the 17 projects are seeking $15 million in grants from the DRI. The projects carry a total cost of $80.5 million, so they are asking for the DRI to fund 19% of the total project costs.
The list now goes to the MJ Engineering consulting firm, which is getting paid $300,000 out of the total $10 million DRI for its consulting services. The firm will review the projects, conduct research on how feasible they are with its engineers and send recommendations to the state. The state will make the final decision on which projects get funded.
They can’t all be funded. The DRI is for $10 million, and some of that goes toward running the program itself. Maroun said applicants may be asked to reduce the financial request. Others may not be selected at all.
But Maroun said for projects not chosen for funding, just being on the list opens them up to other grants, and he promised the village can help people apply for grants.
There is only one public project on the list. The others are all private or nonprofit ventures.
Developers will spend the money and get reimbursed for their costs.
The timeline on when these recommendations will be sent to the state and when the state will make its final decisions is unclear. Maroun said the state’s decisions could be announced as early as the fall, but any number of things could make it take longer.
Maroun described the selection process as “long, rapid and sometimes tedious.”
LPC co-chair and Regional Office Of Sustainable Tourism CEO Jim McKenna said the committee did a “thorough” job. McKenna sat on the Saranac Lake DRI committee when it won the award in 2018, and said he is impressed with Tupper Lake’s work.
Maroun said many of the projects are shovel-ready.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.