TUPPER LAKE — Village and town residents will be paying $20.80 more in water and sewer rates per month starting in June.
The village board on April 27 approved a $10.80 increase per month for water rates and a $10 increase per month for sewer rates — a 48% hike for the village and 37% for the town — as the municipality begins paying off its debts.
Mayor Paul Maroun said the village has done major projects for water and sewer infrastructure in the past few years. The village has been financing these short-term. Now, he said, they’re moving into the “bond phase.”
Essentially, the village is now paying off debt for bonds it took out to fund these projects, and it needs to pay out significant chunks of money until that debt is gone.
Village Clerk Mary Casagrain said the village will be paying $237,580 annually for water debt over 30 years, and $207,539 annually over 30 years for sewer debt.
The village is paying off $7.3 million for water projects that cost $10 million. It got roughly $3 million in grants for this work. The village is paying off $7.8 million for sewer projects. Casagrain said the village is seeking to fund a $500,000 upgrade to a sewage treatment station, which may bring the total to $8.2 million.
Maroun said rates are also rising because costs of operation — salaries, material and equipment — are rising with inflation.
The board held a public hearing on the rate rise before the vote. No members of the public spoke at the hearing.
