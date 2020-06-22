TURIN — Regardless of the post-COVID crisis “phase” the north country is in by July 4, one village will be holding its annual parade in an act of celebration and, perhaps, protest.
In its third year, the village of Turin’s annual Fourth of July parade will again follow its route from West Main Street to the end of East Main Street beginning at 11 a.m. no matter what, according to Mayor Joshua Leviker.
“If this kind of thing isn’t allowed by then, then it’s an organized protest,” he said. “In my eyes, the Fourth of July is about celebrating our independence, and people need to celebrate that, especially this year.”
Mr. Leviker estimated that the parade was attended by about 150 people last year. Even if the same amount of people show up this year, he said, the length of the route makes it possible for people to distance themselves by 6 feet to avoid any potential spread of the novel coronavirus.
“If people want to do social distancing, they can, they can wear a mask,” Mr. Leviker said. “There’s a lot of real estate where people can stand and enjoy.”
He said there are also many locations where parade-goers can park and watch from the safety of their own cars.
The parade will feature floats and vehicles from law enforcement, emergency and fire departments, local restaurants and other businesses and the 4-H group.
The new Lewis County Dairy Princess, Hannah Raymond of Lowville, also will be in the lineup, Mr. Leviker said.
A drive-through chicken barbecue will be held by the volunteer fire department following the parade.
