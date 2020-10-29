MALONE –– Town residents will get their say next week on a proposed 2021 budget that will increase taxes for village property owners and decrease them for those who own property in the town outside the village.
The Town Board on Wednesday voted to schedule a public hearing on the $3.9 million spending plan for 5:50 p.m. Nov. 5, following hearings on the budgets for the town’s two water districts beginning at 5:30 p.m. All the hearings will take place in the town offices on Airport Road.
The budget calls for taxes on village properties to increase from the current $4.40 per $1,000 of assessed property value to $4.69 per $1,000.
That’s an increase that would add $29 to the tax bill of the owner of a property assessed at $100,000. The increase is 1 cent per $1,000 less than a budget proposal presented last week and is the result of a decision to cut funding for the Malone Recreation Park by 5%, Budget Officer Denice Hudson said.
Town Board members Terry Maguire and Jody Johnston, who serve as the board’s liaisons to the Rec Park Commission, said they and the commission members were not happy to see the cut but that everyone understands the difficulties the town is facing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has told municipalities to brace for reductions of as much as 20% in state aid as the state struggles with a multibillion revenue shortfall because of the virus.
For property owners outside the village, the tax rate is slated to decrease by 10 cents per $1,000 in the coming year. That figure also reflects 1 cent less than the rate presented in the budget proposal from last week.
The rate in the proposed budget will be $9.03 per $1,000.
The total tax levy will be just under $3 million, 11,680 below the state-imposed cap on growth in the levy, Hudson said.
The Rec Park funding cut was the only change in the spending plan between last week and Wednesday, Hudson, even though the board had postponed scheduling the budget hearing because of concerns about how significant cost overruns in the town’s road paving program this year would affect next year’s town finances.
Hudson met with Highway Superintendent Bruce Mallette after the earlier session to address those concerns. The result of that meeting, she said, was a decision to postpone some projects that had been slated for this year until next year.
Overall, Town Board members said they were happy with the budget plan despite having to find as many ways as possible to minimize spending.
“Considering everything we’re dealing with, I think it’s a fair budget for the town,” Johnston said.
Supervisor Andrea Stewart noted that the board could shift spending within the budget if taxpayers raised concerns but that the total amount of spending for the coming year is locked in.
