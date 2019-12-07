CARTHAGE — Midway through the Twin Villages Christmas celebration Saturday, an organizer said attendance was up at the annual event.
“The move to the Academy seems to be a good one,” said Jeanette A. Turner, event founder.
In past years, Santa’s house was set up at Dominic Condino Motors but with its closure a new venue was needed.
Another change was decorating gingerbread people instead of houses.
Haley Sumner and her son Paxton, 3, who attends the Augustinian Academy preschool, enjoyed decorating a cookie with frosting and candy. This was their first time attending the holiday event.
Telling the story of the gingerbread man, Paxton said, “He says, ‘ohhhh don’t eat me.’” But Paxton said he would not eat the gingerbread man but his mother said maybe she would.
Santa and Mrs. Claus took up residency in the school’s cafeteria with Mrs. Claus passing out cookies and Santa listening to Christmas wish lists.
Skylar Ernst, 6, Fort Drum, said she asked Santa for a LOL Doll and hoped she received a glitter unicorn in the surprise package. Her favorite activities were the coloring contest and decorating the gingerbread cookie.
“Eating cookies,” Ame Schmidt, 10, Carthage, said was her favorite part of the event.
In front of St. James Catholic Church, members of the church’s youth group and Confirmation candidates reenacted the Biblical story of Jesus’s birth.
In addition, there was a bounce house at the YMCA.
As was done last year, the event was scheduled to coincide with the Holiday Parade sponsored by the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber parade followed by fireworks went well, according to Mrs. Turner. People lined the main streets of Carthage and West Carthage to see the 34 entries. “I’ve heard nothing but good comments about the parade,” she said. “The snow stopped about 3 p.m. so it was perfect weather.”
The events benefited the Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry.
