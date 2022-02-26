ALBANY — Two state prison inmates, housed at Bare Hill Correctional Facility in Malone, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring with others to defraud pandemic-related unemployment insurance programs administered by the New York State Department of Labor.
Reginald Thornton, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Lord Paulin, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and admitted to conspiring with Thornton and another person to file a false unemployment insurance claim in his own name while incarcerated.
Thornton and Paulin admitted to conspiring with others to file unemployment insurance claims in their own names and in the names of other inmateswhile they were incarcerated at Bare Hill, 181 Brand Road.
Incarcerated people are not eligible to receive unemployment insurance benefits, but the state Department of Labor paid out more than $30,000 as a result of this scheme.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Thornton agreed to pay restitution in the amount of $31,276 to the state of New York, and Paulin agreed to $10,004 in restitution.
The Attorney’s Office said that the mail fraud convictions carry maximum terms of 20 years in prison, fines of up to $250,000, and terms of supervised release of up to three years.
Thornton’s identity theft conviction carries a mandatory term of two years in prison, which is to be imposed consecutively to any other term of imprisonment.
Both Thornton and Paulin are scheduled to be sentenced on June 30 by Chief U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby in the Northern District of New York.
The two cases were investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Postal Inspection Serviceand the special investigations offices of the state Department of Labor and the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys John T. Chisholm and Joshua R. Rosenthal.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force in May so the Department of Justice, in partnership with other government agencies, could combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud.
People with information about allegations of attempted fraud related to pandemic benefits can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF online complaint form www.justice.gov.
