FORT DRUM — Two Fort Drum soldiers face allegations that they provided illegal drugs to a New York City concert-goer who overdosed and died.
Lagaria Slaughter, 25, is charged in U.S. District Court, New York City, with one count of conspiring to distribute “Molly” and LSD and a second count of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute Molly, while Tanner Howell, 22, is charged with one count of distributing and possessing with the intent to distribute Molly.
According to Geoffrey S. Berman, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, the pair supplied Molly to a young woman attending the Electric Zoo music festival on Randall’s Island in Manhattan on Sept. 8, 2018. The woman overdosed and died two days later at a Manhattan hospital.
Following an investigation by the New York City Police Department, law enforcement allegedly identified Mr. Slaughter and Mr. Howell as the individuals who supplied the drugs to the woman.
In a statement, Mr. Berman said Mr. Slaughter had organized a trip to New York City with other soldiers to attend the music festival. It is alleged in the criminal complaint that at the time Mr. Slaughter was trafficking both Molly and LSD and that between May 2018 and March 2019 he worked with others to sell the drugs to customers both on and off Fort Drum.
On April 24, law enforcement searched Mr. Slaughter’s barracks on base and allegedly recovered, among other things, about 10 capsules of Molly, 55 doses of LSD and drug packaging materials. Text messages recovered from Mr. Slaughter’s phone also allegedly showed that he offered to sell hundreds of capsules of Molly to other soldiers at Fort Drum.
The charges against both Mr. Slaughter and Mr. Howell can carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
