CONSTABLE –– A well-drilling crew working on a property on County Route 40 hit an underground gas pocket that ignited and injured two members of the crew Friday night.
Firefighters from throughout northern Franklin County were called to the scene after flames engulfed the drilling rig shortly after 6 p.m. for what was initially reported as a vehicle fire. Two men working on the rig were injured and taken to the Alice Hyde Medical Center for treatment, said Constable Third Assistant Fire Chief Chris Bouissey.
Bouissey said he did not know the extent of the men’s injuries, but Franklin County dispatchers who called Northern Ambulance to the scene said at least one of the men had severe burns to his hands.
Crews from 10 companies were called to the scene because the drilling site was roughly 20 feet from a barn, and Bouissey said he wanted manpower and water on scene in case the fire spread.
“I wanted all the water I could get there,” Bouissey said.
Crews drafted water from the nearby Franklin County landfill to fight the blaze.
The call also requested firefighters trained in the use of self-contained breathing apparatus because of the gas and in case they were needed to fight a barn fire, he added.
“We were able to protect the barn,” Bouissey noted.
Bouissey also called representatives from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the landfill and state fire because of the unusual nature of the blaze.
“It was definitely an unusual situation,” Bouissey said.
The exact nature of the gas was unknown, but Bouissey said it was certain the gas was “definitely not” a product of the landfill because any gas produced by the facility is contained on-site.
No natural gas pipelines run through the area, he added.
By the time firefighters left the scene at around 11:30 p.m. no gas readings of any kind were detected, Bouissey said.
Crews from Constable, Westville, Burke, Fort Covington, Malone, Hogansburg Akwesasne, Moira, Bangor, Chateaugay and Brushton responded to the call.
