LERAY — Two people suffered gunshot injuries in a shooting early Saturday morning at Eagle Ridge Village Apartments.
Shortly after midnight, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a general disturbance in the area of the apartments, located off Route 342 in the town of LeRay. As they were in route, a shooting between two men in their 20s occurred, said Ben Timerman, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
“So,” he said, “our response was essentially instantaneous.”
Timerman said the shooting occurred outside the complex where a group of people had gathered. Both men involved, who were acquainted on some level, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
“It was definitely criminal in nature,” he said. “But it’s not something the general public should be concerned about. It was a targeted situation.”
No arrests have been made as of press time. Timerman said the sheriff’s office investigation is ongoing and assisted by city police and state police.
