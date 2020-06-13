LOWVILLE — While the COVID-19 pandemic shut down large swaths of the economy for more than two months, the work involved with replacing bridges around Lewis County continued as planned.
Six bid proposals were received for construction of the replacement bridge over the North Branch Sugar River on Highmarket Road near the intersection with Fish Creek Road in the town of West Turin that were opened on April 28.
The lowest bidder, ING Civil Inc. of Watervliet, was recommended for the job by engineering consultant Barton & Loguidice. The company’s bid was $1.26 million.
The total cost for the construction and construction inspection phases of the project is anticipated to be about $1.33 million, which is eligible for 95% reimbursement through the federal Surface Transportation Program and Bridge NY.
As required by those programs, the county board approved an agreement with the state Department of Transportation for the bridge project and will pay the full cost of both phases up front. Eventually, the county will be reimbursed $1,265,457.
Construction will begin before the end of 2021 and will take no more than three years to complete, according to the resolution passed by the board in its June meeting.
The replacement bridge over Gulf Stream on County Route 21 in the town of Pinckney will be funded through a mix of federal and state funds.
Federal funds will cover 80% of the preliminary engineering and design phase and right-of-way incidentals for the bridge while the state’s Marchiselli Program will cover the remaining 20%, however those are reimbursable amounts so the county will pay the total amount up front.
In that vein, the county board approved the full payment of $158,000.
