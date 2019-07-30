LOWVILLE — Lewis County General Hospital has two new physicians joining practices on the Route 26 campus.
Dr. Scott Stern, M.D., is a family physician who will help to fill the void left by the retirement of Dr. Catherine Williams and Dr. Daniel Root at the end of the year by joining their practice on the third floor of the Medical Arts Building.
Although Dr. Stern is a primary care physician, the hospital’s news release on his appointment indicates he has a special interest in “medication assisted treatment for substance use disorder.”
Board certified in family medicine with 17 years of experience, Dr. Stern has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from SUNY Binghamton and earned his medical doctorate from SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, in 1997.
From that time until 2000, Dr. Stern did his residency and served as chief resident at the Guthrie Family Practice in Sayre, Pa.
Most recently, he was on the team at North Country Family Health, Watertown.
Dr. Stern is accepting new patients.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 315-376-5287.
Dr. Kelly Birchenough, D.O., specializes in obstetrics and gynecology. She began working with the Women’s Health Center in the Medical Arts Building on July 22, according to the hospital’s news release.
“I am happy to be home again,” Dr. Birchenough said in the release, “I look forward to raising my family and caring for the women of Lewis County and neighboring communities.”
A graduate of Lowville Academy and Central School, Dr. Birchenough earned her bachelor’s degree in neuroscience with minors in chemistry and music from St. Lawrence University, Canton, and her doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pa.
After completing clinical rotations locally and in a number of locations in Pennsylvania, Dr. Birchenough did her OB/GYN residency training at the Albany Medical Center.
She is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and brings ten years of experience to the Center.
To make an appointment with Dr. Birchenough, call 315-376-5475.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.