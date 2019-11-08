MALONE — Two people were reportedly killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 37 on Friday afternoon, according to fire police on the scene.
Details of the crash were not immediately available, but reports on the scanner indicated that either three or four vehicles had crashed on Route 37 between County Route 51 and Bare Hill Road. Ambulances from Malone, Westville, Constable and Northern Ambulance were called to the scene.
The highway was closed for several hours as EMS and firefighters worked on the crash. At one point, crews called for a hydraulic extraction tool to be brought to the scene, but that call was later cancelled.
Additional information will be added to this report as it becomes available.
