ALBANY — Two states and the Virgin Islands have been added to the fluctuating number of states on New York’s 14-day quarantine mandate list, while four states have been removed, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday.
Hawaii, South Dakota and the Virgin Islands all meet the metrics in place to qualify for the state’s travel advisory. Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio and Rhode Island have been removed from the list.
“Our (New York’s) numbers continue to remain low and steady, which shows this virus will respond to an approach based on science, not politics,” Gov. Cuomo said. “In order to protect this progress, we must keep up our efforts — we cannot go back to the hell we experienced a few months ago, which is why we are adding Hawaii, South Dakota and Virgin Islands to the travel advisory.”
Gov. Cuomo, D-N.Y., and Govs. Philip D. Murphy, D-N.J. and Ned M. Lamont, D-Conn., imposed a tri-state order at midnight June 25 mandating a 14-day self-quarantine for travelers who arrive in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut from states with more than a 10 percent positive coronavirus test rate, or a positive test rating higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day average. Weekly calculations are completed Monday nights and the list is updated Tuesday morning.
The mandate now includes 30 states — well over half of the country — Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Those states include: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin
Six New Yorkers died of the virus Monday, bringing the statewide total to 25,211.
Of the 77,059 coronavirus test results reported to the state Monday, a total of 667, or 0.86 percent, were returned positive. New cases were reported in 43 of the state’s 62 counties. The statewide total of positive virus tests has been brought to 422,003.
The state’s number of patients in ICU dropped to 120 on Tuesday — the lowest number since March 15. The state also saw its lowest number of intubations since mid-March on Tuesday at 60.
Johnson Newspaper Corp. reporter Kate Lisa contributed to this report.
