WATERTOWN — City police arrested two teenagers during an investigation into terroristic threats, particularly threatening messages written on two stalls in a boys’ bathroom at Watertown High School, made last week.
Police announced on Tuesday that officers arrested a 14-year-old and 16-year-old and charged them with felony making a terroristic threat. Police said they wrote the threats in the bathroom.
The 16-year-old will appear in Jefferson County Court at a later date, while the 14-year-old will appear in Jefferson County Family Court.
Officers also found hunting shells in a boys’ bathroom last week at the high school, but Detective Joseph A. Giaquinto said he could not disclose whether the two arrests made Tuesday were connected to that incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.