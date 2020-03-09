Two Watertown men accused of killing cats

WATERTOWN — Two men residing at 147 St. Mary St. face charges after allegedly killing cats.
City police arrested James A. Arca, 44, and charged him with aggravated cruelty of animals at 12:31 a.m. Sunday at his residence. Police also arrested Kevin B. Youmans, 20, and charged him with overdriving, torturing and injuring animals at 12:51 Sunday at Samaritan Medical Center, 830 Washington St.
Police said Mr. Arca allegedly struck a cat, dropped it and drowned it in a tub of water. Mr. Youmans allegedly failed to feed the cat in his care, which was severely emaciated at the time of death.
Both men were released with appearance tickets to City Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.