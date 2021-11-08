Closed since March 2020, the U.S.-Canadian border reopened Monday allowing vaccinated Canadians into the United States.
At the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Alexandria Bay Port of Entry on Wellesley Island Monday morning, lines of Canadian vehicles awaited entry into the country.
Under the restrictions, Canadian visitors must be fully vaccinated within 72 hours of crossing the border.
If the trip is less than 72 hours, people can take a pre-arrival molecular COVID-19 test before leaving Canada. If the test is over 72 hours old when they reenter Canada, they will be required to get a new pre-arrival molecular test in the United States.
