U.S. and Canada strike border deal

President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City, on Jan. 10 during the North American Leaders’ Summit. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

 Jim Watson/AFP

OTTAWA, Canada — The U.S. and Canada have struck an agreement that allows each country to turn back asylum-seekers who cross the northern border without authorization, according to internal documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times and a source familiar with the negotiations.

The deal is the latest expansion of President Joe Biden’s efforts to discourage asylum-seekers from entering the U.S. without authorization. The new policy, which applies to people without U.S. or Canadian citizenship who are caught within 14 days of crossing the border between the two countries, is expected to take effect soon.

Tribune Wire

