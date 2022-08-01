U.S. drone attack kills al-Qaida leader

Osama bin Laden sits with Ayman al-Zawahiri, the deputy who succeeded him as leader of al-Qaeda in a Nov. 10, 2001, photo. Visual News/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Monday that a weekend airstrike in Afghanistan has killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri.

“He carved a trail of murder and violence against American citizens, American service members, American diplomats and American interests,” Biden said of the terrorist leader, who he referred to as “the emir of al-Qaida.”

