USPS plans price hikes

The Postal Service is planning to hike prices on everything from stamps to post office boxes and money order fees. Dreamstime/TNS

Prices at the post office could soon increase, as the U.S. Postal Service presents plans to hike prices on everything from stamps to post office boxes and money order fees.

In a news release issued Friday, USPS officials detailed the price changes. A first-class Forever Stamp would cost 63 cents, up from 60 cents, and postcards would raise from 44 cents to 48 cents. An international 1-ounce letter, currently priced at $1.40, would move to $1.45.

