WASHINGTON — Americans are souring on the prospect of a 2024 election rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, even as that looks like the most likely scenario at this stage, according to an NBC News poll.

Most of those surveyed, by 70% to 26%, said that Biden should not seek reelection while 60% said Trump should bow out of the race, compared with 35% who want him to run.

Tribune Wire

