Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer handily defeated Republican challenger Joe Pinion on Tuesday night, but will have to wait to learn whether he’ll be able to keep his title as Senate majority leader.
The 71-year-old Brooklyn native defeated Joe Pinion, who hosted a program on the conservative TV channel Newsmax and faced long odds in a state where Democrats greatly outnumber Republicans.
Even with a Republican surge predicted by many political observers this election cycle, Schumer’s win was expected by most. But with the results of other Senate races pending: another key question about his fate still loomed: Will he ultimately remain on as majority leader, or will he be relegated to minority status?
In a debate between the two and his political ads, Pinion, a political commentator for the far-right Newsmax outlet, pilloried Schumer for inflation, a baby formula shortage and America’s handling of the war in Ukraine. But Schumer has appeared unaffected by such attacks, and has focused much of his energy highlighting his recent accomplishments and Republican efforts to limit women’s access to abortion.
If Republicans win, Schumer’s tenure as majority leader will come to an end.
Schumer first won election to the Senate in 1998 after nine terms in the House of Representatives.
He became majority leader last year thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote in the Senate, split 50-50 after the November 2020 election.
