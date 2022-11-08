N.Y. voters return Schumer to Senate

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., easily won his reelection bid on Tuesday. Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer handily defeated Republican challenger Joe Pinion on Tuesday night, but will have to wait to learn whether he’ll be able to keep his title as Senate majority leader.

The 71-year-old Brooklyn native defeated Joe Pinion, who hosted a program on the conservative TV channel Newsmax and faced long odds in a state where Democrats greatly outnumber Republicans.

