The U.S. Senate passed a bill on Tuesday that, if adopted into law, would provide more federal aid in hunting down hackers and protecting victims of cyberattacks.
U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., shared the Senate’s decision to pass the DHS Cyber Hunt and Incident Response Teams Act in his own announcement Friday. The act would allow the Department of Homeland Security to assist schools, local governments, health care providers and other public and private organizations by providing cyber hunt and incident response teams. These teams would help protect institutions against ransomware and malware and restore functionality to systems that have been attacked.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a similar version of the bill, and both it and the Senate must reconcile the two versions.
“The Senate passing the DHS Cyber Hunt and Incident Response Teams Act is an important step in protecting upstate New York school districts from the swaths of ransomware attacks that take hostage the personal information and vital data of our students, school employees and local governments,” Sen. Schumer said in a statement.
School districts such as the Watertown City, Syracuse City and Monroe-Woodbury Central school districts have become popular targets for hackers in recent years, although they aren’t the only victims. Attacks against them, local governments and companies have become a national issue.
Sen. Schumer has also urged the FBI to prepare staff in its field offices to help investigate cyberattacks in New York, identify the culprits and their locations and determine how to stop them.
