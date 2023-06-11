As wildfires continue to rage in Canada, the U.S. should send more personnel to help prevent a repeat of last week’s dangerously smoky conditions in New York City, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday.

The senator called on the U.S. Forest Service to double, to 600, the number of personnel it has thus far sent to Canada to help contain the blazes.

Tribune Wire

