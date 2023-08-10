Supreme Court halts Purdue’s $6B opioid pact

Purdue Pharma headquarters in downtown Stamford, Connecticut. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to consider scuttling Purdue Pharma LP’s $6 billion opioid settlement, taking up a Biden administration appeal that contends the accord improperly shields the Sackler family members who own the company.

High court review threatens Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, which includes the opioid settlement as well as an agreement by the Sacklers to give up ownership of the company.

Tribune Wire

