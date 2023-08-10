The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to consider scuttling Purdue Pharma LP’s $6 billion opioid settlement, taking up a Biden administration appeal that contends the accord improperly shields the Sackler family members who own the company.
High court review threatens Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, which includes the opioid settlement as well as an agreement by the Sacklers to give up ownership of the company.
The plan would end a mountain of litigation against the OxyContin maker and funnel billions of dollars toward efforts to abate the opioid crisis. Family members have agreed to pay as much as $6 billion to those suing.
The high court also halted implementation of the settlement while the justices consider the case. The court said it will hear arguments in its December sitting, meaning a decision is likely early next year.
The justices moved unusually quickly in accepting the case, granting review based on an emergency Justice Department filing that sought to halt implementation of the settlement until the court decided whether to get involved.
The Justice Department contends federal bankruptcy courts lack power to insulate the Sacklers from lawsuits since they haven’t filed for protection themselves.
“The Sackler release is not authorized by the Bankruptcy Code, constitutes an abuse of the bankruptcy system, and raises serious constitutional questions by extinguishing without consent the property rights of nondebtors against individuals or entities not themselves debtors in bankruptcy,” U.S. Trustee William K. Harrington argued in court papers.
Harrington, a Justice Department official, is represented at the high court by Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, the Biden administration’s top courtroom lawyer.
Purdue Pharma urged the Supreme Court to let the accord go forward, as did advocates for tens of thousands of opioid victims. “Any delay will have dire, real-world consequences for those desperately waiting for the plan’s aid,” argued the committee set up to represent victims and other Purdue Pharma creditors.
Purdue Pharma argued that federal bankruptcy law allows third parties to be shielded from suits in some circumstances.
“Third-party releases are — and have been used by courts for decades as — critical tools to promote the fair and efficient resolution of the most complex and difficult bankruptcies in the country,” the company argued.
