The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously overturned the convictions of two men, including a former top governor’s aide, who were accused of corruption in a high-profile 2018 case related to New York state development projects.

The decision makes it almost certain that other defendants in the case — including Cor Development executives Steven Aiello and Joseph Gerardi — also will have their convictions set aside.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.