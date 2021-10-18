U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, a member of President Joe Biden’s cabinet, stopped in the Hudson Valley and Capital Region on Monday to strengthen services and address issues burdening U.S. service members and reacted to the death of Gen. Colin Powell.
Powell, the first Black secretary of state, died from COVID-19 complications Monday morning. Powell, 84, was fully vaccinated and also battled blood cancer.
“Gen. Powell, Secretary Powell was a soldier and a statesman, an innovator and a path trailblazer given his own career,” McDonough said. “He was somebody who was a really important advisor ... and someone who gave me a lot of personal advice over the years, so I will sorely and dearly miss him.
“This confirms for us the importance of everyone getting vaccinated,” he added. “This is one of our country’s greatest generals, great leaders and someone we’ll miss dearly.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul directed all flags on state buildings to be lowered to half-staff in Powell’s honor.
McDonough on Monday toured the Kingston VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic and Hudson Valley Center for Veteran Reintegration in Kingston, Ulster County; the Columbia County Veterans’ Service Agency in Greenport before ending with a visit to the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center.
McDonough, who served as White House Chief of Staff from February 2013 to January 2017 in President Barack Obama’s Administration, was confirmed Feb. 8 as Biden’s VA secretary. He made the trip upstate to tour veteran clinics and service centers after an invitation from U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-19.
“A lot of the things we’re focusing on right now had to do with better coordination between federal, state and local governments and making sure we’re figuring out how to make more streamlined processes as we move forward ... and making sure our veterans are getting what they need as fast as they can get it,” Delgado said. “We have to be better in bringing collective awareness to the sacrifices of our veterans and their families.”
McDonough saw the VA hospitals and centers and was fascinated by innovative local veteran services around the state, he said, before commending Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Flaherty, director of Veterans Services in Columbia County.
“I’m very impressed with you — you’re like the Energizer Bunny,” McDonough said to Flaherty, a 75-year-old Vietnam War combat veteran who leaves his cell phone on 24 hours a day to help servicemembers around the region.
He often speaks with fellow servicemen and women considering suicide.
Flaherty spearheaded and implemented multiple programs in the county center to help area veterans, including the Joseph P. Dwyer peer-to-peer support program, equine assisted therapy for veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, a new program for widows and widowers of servicemembers and more.
“This is the first time [the secretary visited], and is probably once-in-a-lifetime,” Flaherty said Monday.
At least 23 veterans in Columbia County have died since Thanksgiving 2020, with 17 dying from complications related exposure to the tactical herbicide Agent Orange mainly used during the Vietnam War.
Flaherty is specifically focusing on how to assist widows of servicemembers.
“We just don’t do enough to take care of our widows,” Flaherty said. “I have a widow who was turned down for widow’s pension and she lives barely above poverty. They have standards of how much in assets you can have to qualify for the widow’s pension, and she was above that level.”
Flaherty planned to discuss additional support for widows of spouses of U.S. military with Secretary McDonough.
“What’s happening in this district, in this state, is reflective of what needs to be happening across the country,” McDonough said. “Behind every interesting, innovating, exciting thing happening in this country, you’ll find a veteran. Whether it’s an effort to resettle Afghan refugees, whether it’s the efforts we looked at today to see veterans taking care of one another as they struggle with PTSD or reintegration ... it’s a thrill to be here today to see this stuff in action.”
The secretary spoke with dozens of local veterans, answering questions and taking notes of issues to take back to Washington, for about 30 minutes.
Servicemembers of all ages, including disabled veterans and those with service dogs, raised their hands to discuss issues plaguing military personnel after returning from deployment or leaving service.
Some stressed the need for federal legislation to get personal information of service members to attract younger veterans to keep American Legions, Veterans of Foreign Wars and other local organizations afloat.
Others noted a lack of neurological care at the Albany VA Medical Center on Holland Ave., and said some doctors fail to give injured combat veterans proper care.
McDonough planned to focus on ideas to bolster health services and programs for women veterans while visiting the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center later Monday.
The department needs to learn about the different kinds of available treatment for U.S. servicemembers, improving access to carer and civilians and veterans working together to strengthen those resources, McDonough said.
“Veterans in our care generally do better, but there’s a lot of veterans who are not in our care, and as a result, we see, for example, that access to mental health care is more challenging,” he said.
Several officials and veterans stressed the need for federal, state and local county veteran services to become integrated, or work together.
Assemblymember Jake Ashby, R-Castleton; and Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon; also attended McDonough’s visit.
Ashby, a captain in the U.S. Army, completed a tour in Iraq and Afghanistan as a medical officer during his service from 2006 to 2014 and also echoed the need to streamline bureaucracy between federal, state and local governments to coordinate the best communication for veterans.
Jordan regularly works with Flaherty to ensure maximum services and support for local veterans. Her office recently sent out a mailer with information about the Dwyer Program, which led up to 200 people contacting the county center for assistance.
In 2019, Delgado formed a NY-19 Veterans Advisory Committee to connect with local veterans, leaders and liaisons.
This Congress, he introduced the REACH for Veterans Act to improve the Veteran Crisis Line, the VA Peer Support Enhancement for Military Sexual Trauma Survivors Act to establish a peer support program at the Veterans Benefits Administration for survivors of military Sexual Trauma, and the Military Spouse Hiring Act to incentivize employers to hire spouses of U.S. Armed Forces members.
Delgado has introduced and passed several pieces of legislation based on the committee’s feedback, including the Fairness for Local Veteran Cemeteries Act and the Improving Benefits for Underserved Veterans Act.
