Workers from each of the Detroit Three automakers were still making history on the picket lines Friday morning, just hours after an expired United Auto Workers contract meant employees from each company walked out at midnight.
The UAW walkouts involve more than 12,900 workers total, split between Ford Motor Co.’s Bronco plant in Wayne, Michingan, Stellantis NV’s Jeep Wrangler plant in Toledo, Ohio, and a General Motor Co. plant in Missouri. There is no bargaining scheduled for Friday.
Speaking on CNBC early Friday, GM CEO Mary Barra said that even a single plant going down could have a ripple effect. But she also said that she believed the strike could be resolved “very quickly,” noting the “historic offer on the table.”
“Our GM team members who are representing have told me time and time again that job security is very important to them,” Barra said. “How you get job security is making sure you have beautifully designed cars, trucks and crossovers that people want to buy. We have those right now for all. All of our vehicles are in strong demand, both our (internal combustion engine) portfolio and our EV portfolios, so we got to get back to work so we don’t lose ground.”
Barra spoke to a variety of morning television programs Friday as other CEOs stayed quiet. On several programs, she talked about the “historic offer” on the table, adding while speaking to Fox Business that “if our people really understand the details of it, they’re going to support it.”
On the line several hours in, picketers marched at the Michigan Avenue entrances of Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant. Motorists driving by honked their horns as a show of support as TV news trucks filled the median of the street.
Striking workers were also getting support from politicians. Democrats in Michigan’s legislature signaled their support for the workers, encouraging a quick resolution to the strike.
“Michigan’s economy benefits when workers and industry negotiate together, in good faith, to reach consensus,” Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate said in a statement released just moments after employees walked out, adding that he wants to see a fair contract for the UAW that “maintains a competitive edge” for the automakers.
“The auto industry is Michigan’s legacy and its future, and there is surely a path forward that ensures our workers and our economy can continue to thrive,” he continued.
President Joe Biden is expected to speak on the strike later today.
