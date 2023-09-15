BIZ-AUTO-UAW-STRIKE-IMPACT-GET

United Auto Workers members march in the Detroit Labor Day Parade on Sept. 4, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan. The theme of this year's Parade is, "Labor United Stronger Than Ever!". The UAW is currently in contract negotiations with the Big Three automakers Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, and the current UAW contract expires September 14th. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images/TNS)

 Bill Pugliano

Workers from each of the Detroit Three automakers were still making history on the picket lines Friday morning, just hours after an expired United Auto Workers contract meant employees from each company walked out at midnight.

The UAW walkouts involve more than 12,900 workers total, split between Ford Motor Co.’s Bronco plant in Wayne, Michingan, Stellantis NV’s Jeep Wrangler plant in Toledo, Ohio, and a General Motor Co. plant in Missouri. There is no bargaining scheduled for Friday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.