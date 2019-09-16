The United Automobile Workers union went on strike at General Motors, sending nearly 50,000 members at factories across the Midwest and South to picket lines Monday morning.
With the two sides far apart, UAW regional leaders in Detroit voted unanimously Sunday morning to authorize the strike, the union’s first such walkout since 2007. It began at midnight, after the union’s current bargaining agreement expired Saturday.
“Today, we stand strong and say with one voice, we are standing up for our members and for the fundamental rights of working-class people in this nation,” said Terry Dittes, a union vice president.
As the strike took hold, the union and the company resumed negotiations at 10 a.m. Monday.
The UAW is pushing GM to improve wages, reopen idled plants, add jobs at others and close or narrow the difference between pay rates for new hires and veteran workers. GM wants employees to pay a greater portion of their health care costs, and to increase workforce productivity and flexibility in factories.
Although the company has been earning substantial profits in North America — and it made $8.1 billion globally last year — it has idled three plants in the United States as car sales slide and overall demand for vehicles weakens.
The strike is unfolding as President Donald Trump’s trade war with China wears on manufacturers and has stirred fears of a slowdown.
It could disrupt local economies in factory towns in several swing states like Michigan and Ohio, where Trump has promised to increase manufacturing jobs. But any impact on the broader economy will depend on how long it lasts.
The auto industry, even if it is far from its employment heights in the 1970s, remains crucial to the economy, counting some 220,000 people who work to manufacture cars. According to the Alliance of Auto Manufacturers, the broader vehicle industry supports 9.9 million jobs and historically accounts for about 3% of gross domestic product.
And the talks between GM and the union have been shadowed by a federal corruption inquiry that has been looking into UAW officials and at least two Fiat Chrysler executives. The investigation has detailed the use of union funds for lavish travel and personal spending by senior UAW officials, including the president, Gary Jones.
In a statement, GM said it had offered to make more than $7 billion in new investments in plants in the United States, add 5,400 jobs and increase pay and benefits.
“We presented a strong offer that improves wages, benefits and grows U.S. jobs in substantive ways, and it is disappointing that the UAW leadership has chosen to strike at midnight tonight,” the company said Sunday. “We have negotiated in good faith and with a sense of urgency. Our goal remains to build a strong future for our employees and our business.”
It is a challenging time for the industry overall, with auto sales slowing in the United States, China and other major markets, and new technologies such as electric cars and self-driving vehicles requiring billions of dollars in investments.
One of the union’s aims is getting GM to reopen an idled car factory in Lordstown, Ohio, a goal that Trump has endorsed. The plant had made the Chevrolet Cruze, a compact car whose sales plunged nearly 40% between 2015, when the previous labor contract was signed, and 2018. The factory ceased production in March.
A person with knowledge of the talks said GM was reluctant to reopen the Lordstown plant, but it was willing to discuss building a new battery factory in that area of Ohio as it shifts to electric vehicles.
GM has also expressed willingness to keep open a car plant in Detroit that had been targeted for closure, this person said.
The strike will immediately halt production in the United States, and a prolonged stoppage could affect GM’s Canadian and Mexican operations, crimping its bottom line and the fortunes of thousands of its parts suppliers.
GM operates 12 vehicle assembly factories in the United States and 22 parts plants. Workers at 12 parts distribution centers and two engineering locations are also represented by the UAW. Just under half of GM’s unionized locations are in Michigan. The rest are in six other states: Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky and New York.
The company has enough inventory on dealer lots to last 77 days at the current rate of sales, according to Cox Automotive.
A long shutdown could prove painful for union members, who would have to get by on strike pay of $250 a week while out of work. Any hit to GM’s North American profits would also lower the annual profit-sharing checks union members receive each March. Those checks have averaged $11,000 over the last three years.
“Workers will feel it immediately because if they move to strike pay, that’s miserable,” said Kristin Dziczek, vice president for industry, labor and economics at the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The union may also be wary of depleting its strike fund. It is delaying talks with Ford and Fiat Chrysler while focusing on GM, a standard practice in the every-four-year talks between the UAW and Detroit automakers.
The auto industry has been transformed over the last 30 years as foreign automakers have built their own nonunion factories in the United States employing tens of thousands, and taken market share from Detroit’s Big Three.
The UAW did not resort to nationwide strikes against GM when it negotiated contracts in 2011 and 2015. Its members — it had 73,000 at GM at the time — walked out of General Motors plants for three days in 2007 before a deal was reached, as a recession loomed. The company lost $23 million in 2007.
GM has bounced back after its 2009 bankruptcy and government bailout and now employs 49,000 full-time and temporary UAW members. GM has a smaller UAW workforce than its Detroit rivals because larger portions of the vehicles it makes in North America are assembled in Mexico and Canada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.