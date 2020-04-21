WATERTOWN — The amount of unemployment insurance claims during a recent week increased by over 1,700 percent in the north country, according to a report by the state Department of Labor.
And there are still 200,000 claims pending statewide, said Cheryl Mayforth, director of the Jefferson County Department of Employment & Training at the WorkPlace.
“This is unbelievable,” she said. “These numbers are mind boggling.”
For the week ending April 11, there were 1,490 unemployment claims in Jefferson County — compared to a year ago, when there were 81. That’s an increase of 1,740 percent.
In St. Lawrence County, over the same time period, there were 1,341 claims — last year there were 75 — marking a 1,688 percent increase.
In Oswego County, 2,188 claims were filed compared to the year before when there were 162. For Lewis County, there were 279 claims, compared to 36 last year.
The list of initial claims industry-by-industry starts with retail trade, in which 62,016 claims were made — an increase by 5,503 percent. Number two on the list is Accommodation and Food Services — less than 940 last year — with 58,383 claims, increasing by 6,244 percent. Construction and Utilities comes in at number three with 43,094 claims.
“This is the real unemployment picture,” Ms. Mayforth said. “And these are just the people who got through.”
