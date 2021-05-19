ROME — Members of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday to put future state prison closures on hold.
NYSCOPBA held a news conference urging the governor and the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision not to close any more prisons until a study can be commissioned to address violence inside prisons amid a steady decline in the inmate population.
NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President Mark DeBurgomaster discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the union and its members. He noted their members did not work from home during the pandemic, but worked in confined spaces, putting their health at risk. He said some of their members died because of COVID. He said members worked through the closure of three facilities.
“It kills me the lack of support and respect for our members, men and women of NYSCOPBA, who faced all this and more,” DeBurgomaster said. “Only through their dedication, their sacrifice, was every facility able to continue operating, but once again the state is looking to close more prisons.”
NYSCOPBA said that in Cuomo’s tenure, 19 prisons have been closed. In the past 10 years, the number of inmates has declined by more than 20,000, but over that same time, violence against staff has increased by 100%.
“The rapid spread of COVID through the inmates and officers within our facilities demonstrates first-hand that they (prisons) are overcrowded,” DeBurgomaster said.
Elmira Correctional Facility went from 35 positive-case inmates to more than 500 in a span of two weeks, DeBurgomaster said. He said closing more facilities will lead to less available space for housing inmates.
“Staff will be pushed tighter together,” DeBurgomaster said. “Our members will once again be put in harm’s way of the virus and increased violence we face daily. COVID is still real. People are still contracting the virus. People are still dying from it. Until the pandemic is declared over, we think closing more facilities, eliminating more space, is misguided and dangerous.”
Cuomo has closed more prison facilities than any other governor in the state’s history, NYSCOPBA President Mike Powers said. He listed the facilities closed in the past decade: Butler, Buffalo, Oneida, Mid-Orange, Fulton, Arthur Kill, Bayview, Beacon, Chateaugay, Monterey, Lincoln, Livingston, Gowanda, Watertown, Summit Shock and Mount McGregor.
“By closing these facilities, the governor and DOCCS tout the financial savings that the state benefits from, but at what cost,” Powers said. “We believe that it’s at the cost of human safety and more specifically the safety of the men and women of NYSCOPBA. Here’s the proof: During the Cuomo administration the violence in our prison system has spiked significantly.” Violent incidents inside the prisons has risen dramatically, Powers said. In 2012 there were slightly more than 500 violent incidents and more than 1,000 in 2020.
“What kind of administration allows its employees to be injured on the job, and turn a blind eye to it,” Powers said. “Why does the state of New York allow such a dangerous work environment?”
A bill pending in the state Legislature would establish a temporary state commission to study and make recommendations on the rise of violence in correctional facilities within the last 10 years, Powers said.
“Closing prisons brings these dangerous individuals into tighter, more confined spaces, and will bring more danger and violence to our daily lives,” Powers said. “With that we are calling on Gov. Cuomo and DOCCS to hold off on closing any more prisons until our legislation is passed and the study is complete.”
NYSCOPBA filed a federal lawsuit last week in U.S. District Court in Albany against the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and DOCCS Acting Commissioner Anthony Annucci over the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act, commonly known as the HALT Act, on behalf of the state’s 18,000 correction officers.
The HALT Act was signed into law by Cuomo on March 31. It prohibits incarcerated people in special populations from being sentenced to solitary confinement and limits their keep-lock placement to 48 hours. Prisoners cannot be placed in solitary confinement for more than 15 consecutive days, or 20 out of 60 days unless they commit specific acts.
The law redefines special populations to be excluded from solitary, such as pregnant women, or those with disabilities and significant mental health issues, and also mandates people in solitary confinement to receive programming by therapeutic staff five days per week.
The HALT Act is set to go into effect April 1, 2022.
