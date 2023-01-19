Union: Prison violence hit new high in 2022

Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora. Andrew Burton/TNS

ALBANY — Violence in New York prisons reached an all-time high in 2022, according to the state Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association.

The union is calling for a full repeal of the Humane Alternatives for Long Term Solitary Confinement Act, or HALT Act, because union leaders say the law has led to a significant increase in violent assaults in prisons since its enactment, said James Miller, director of public relations for NYSCOPBA.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.