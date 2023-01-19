ALBANY — Violence in New York prisons reached an all-time high in 2022, according to the state Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association.
The union is calling for a full repeal of the Humane Alternatives for Long Term Solitary Confinement Act, or HALT Act, because union leaders say the law has led to a significant increase in violent assaults in prisons since its enactment, said James Miller, director of public relations for NYSCOPBA.
The HALT Act was signed into law March 31, 2021, by then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and prohibits incarcerated people in special populations from being sentenced to solitary confinement and limits their keep-lock placement to 48 hours.
Under the law, inmates cannot be placed in solitary confinement for more than 15 consecutive days, or 20 out of 60 days unless they commit specific acts.
The HALT Act went into effect April 1, 2022. It has faced strong criticisms from Republicans and Conservatives across the state since well before it was signed into law, and upstate Republicans representing districts with state prisons in them have been particularly opposed to HALT.
“We knew from day one that the HALT Act was going to be an unmitigated disaster and now we have the proof,” said state Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, who represents the 49th Senate District containing the Cape Vincent and Gouverneur prisons. For the previous four years, he represented the north country in the Assembly.
“Instead of thanking and supporting the men and women who put their lives on the line to make us safer, Democrats in Albany continue to make their jobs tougher and more dangerous,” he said. “This is the kind of incompetence you get when downstate New York politicians refuse to consult with the experts and push through their own reckless agenda.”
Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, whose 116th District also includes the Cape Vincent and Gouverneur prisons, said the HALT Act and other state-level decisions are squarely to blame for the increase in violence.
“There is no doubt that poor policy making out of Albany has contributed to this troubling rise in violence,” he said Thursday. “Prison closures, the HALT Act and the refusal to use a secure vendor program have all contributed to the deterioration of prison environments.”
He said that with inmate-on-staff and inmate-on-inmate attacks having increased significantly, the legislature needs to immediately take up a bill to repeal the HALT Act.
“The governor often touts that she looks at the data when making decisions — the data here is clear,” he said. “Prisons are becoming more dangerous, and we must act to protect the inmates, correctional officers, support staff and all who work in these facilities to help keep our communities safe.”
According to data maintained by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the single-year records for inmate-on-staff assaults and inmate-on-inmate assaults were both set in 2022. From Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, there were 1,489 assaults on staff and 1,486 inmate-on-inmate assaults, topping the previous single-year marks of 1,177 assaults on staff and 1,265 inmate-on-inmate assaults.
In all, 2,975 prison assaults broke the previous record of 2,298, set in 2019, Miller said.
Specific data for individual facilities were not released by the union.
“For nearly nine months, thousands of people who work in or reside in prisons have been forced to endure some of the most violent conditions New York has ever experienced,” said NYSCOPBA President Michael B. Powers, also an Ogdensburg city councilor who opposed the closure of Ogdensburg Correctional Facility last year. “The HALT Act has dismantled any semblance of safety measures for staff or incarcerated individuals alike, by stripping the ability to separate violent predators from their prey for any meaningful amount of time and the data clearly reflects that.”
The released data further reveals prison violence spiked dramatically after the implementation of the HALT Act. Since April 1, 2022, overall violence in New York correctional facilities rose 31%. In the nine months of the HALT Act, 2,379 assaults were recorded in prison, a rate of more than 8.6 assaults per day, Miller said.
“It’s infuriating to watch these legislators, who so vocally supported the HALT Act, sit idly by as the numbers skyrocket and our members suffer,” Powers said. “Now more than ever we need the New York State Legislature to put common sense over political agendas and address the skyrocketing violence we’ve been experiencing since the enactment of the HALT Act.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.