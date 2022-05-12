WATERTOWN — The United Way of Northern New York announced Thursday that Dawn M. Cole has been named president and CEO effective June 27.
The agency has been looking for a new leader since the position was vacated by James “Jamie” L. Cox in March.
The United Way said that Ms. Cole, an experienced business leader who has been working in the human services field for over a decade, will bring her experience to the organization.
“The UWNNY Board of Directors put priority into identifying a person who can lead the team to success in meeting their mission of aiding those in the community and enhancing life for the entire north country,” Kristen Aucter, UWNNY board chair, said in a statement. “We look forward to working with Dawn and the staff as they continue to improve what the United Way provides to our tri-county region and are excited for the next chapter.”
Ms. Cole will be leaving her post as executive director of the Watertown Urban Mission where she has built community partnerships and introduced new programming. UWNNY expects her leadership experience to be valuable in continuing to implement United Way initiatives, including the evolution of the North STAR Center for Professional Development and the Asset-Limited Income Constrained Employed (ALICE) Program.
“Leading Urban Mission has been a true privilege, one that has prepared me to better understand the needs in the community and the important role of the United Way in addressing those needs,” Ms. Cole said in a statement. “I am excited about this opportunity to work with United Way stakeholders and partner agencies to continue to provide support to programming that impacts the quality of life for North Country residents.”
Questions on the new appointment may be directed to Kristen Aucter at kristen@lewiscountychamber.org.
