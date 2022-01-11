WATERTOWN — The United Way of Northern New York hosted its annual meeting Monday to elect officers for the 2022 calendar year. All available positions have been filled except for the vice chair for Jefferson County.
Prior to the election of other officers, the UWNNY board unanimously voted to waive a section of its bylaws so Jan Mosher could serve an additional term, due to the fact that no one else expressed interest in taking on the treasurer role.
The bylaws state that vice chairs, the treasurer and the secretary serve one-year terms, concurrent with the calendar year, and that these officers may serve a maximum of four consecutive or nonconsecutive terms. Mrs. Mosher had already completed four consecutive terms as treasurer, but no other board member volunteered for the position.
“I know that 2021 brought many challenges to all of us professionally and personally,” Jaime L. Cox, UWNNY president and chief executive officer, said as he addressed the board. “The fact that all of you are sitting here with us today for the staff is very humbling because we know that all you board members, new and old alike, are giving of your time and energy and making a commitment to our community.”
“And truth be told, we couldn’t be more honored and humbled because we can’t do what we do without all of you as board members supporting us both from a governance side, an advocacy side and a fundraising side,” he added. “So thank you for all of 2021 and we’re very much looking forward to 2022 with you.”
The new UWNNY board is Chair Kristen Aucter; Vice Chair for St. Lawrence County Robert Saidel; Treasurer Jan Mosher; and Secretary Cathy Brodeur. Natalie Burnham is the immediate past chair. Ms. Aucter is communicating with Jefferson County residents on the board this week to fill the position of vice chair for Jefferson County.
