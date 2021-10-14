State police on Thursday announced they have located the Harrisville man believed to be missing for more than a week.
Gabriel Dumore, 45, was found dead in a wooded area off County Route 59 in the town of Potsdam. There were no signs of foul play, according to police.
Troopers in St. Lawrence County on Wednesday had sought the public’s help locating Mr. Dumore, who is believed to have left his job at LaFleur’s Collision & Auto Glass in Norwood for lunch at about noon on Oct. 6. He did not have any contact with anyone since he made a phone call right after leaving for lunch that day, according to police.
Mr. Dumore’s vehicle was located on Sunday, roughly six miles south of LaFleur’s at the Maple Street Stewart’s Shop in Potsdam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.