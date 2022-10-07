Owls Head man charged with murder

State police and Malone village police secured a home in Owls Head at the corner of Brown-Benoit Road and County Route 27 as part of the investigation into a fatal stabbing on Elm Street in Malone Thursday night. Trevor Buchanan/Malone Telegram

MALONE — State police have charged an Owls Head man with murder in connection to a stabbing Thursday night in the village of Malone.

Joshua P. Donais, 39, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Donald I. Raymond, state police confirmed Friday night.

