MALONE — State police have charged an Owls Head man with murder in connection to a stabbing Thursday night in the village of Malone.
Joshua P. Donais, 39, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Donald I. Raymond, state police confirmed Friday night.
State police stopped Donais’s vehicle and he was subsequently arrested and taken to the state police’s Malone barracks for questioning, according to Brandi M. Ashley, public information officer for Troop B.
He was arraigned in Malone Town Court and remanded to the custody of Franklin County jail without bail, police said.
Additional information was not available by press time Friday night.
State troopers have assisted members of the Malone Village Police Department and the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office with the investigation.
Ashley said the stabbing took place on Elm Street in the village.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” Ashley said earlier Friday.
Sometime after 9 p.m. Thursday, an emergency call came in requesting medical responders to Elm Street for a report of a stabbing.
A subsequent news release from state police provided additional details. Village police responded to the area around 215 Elm St. shortly after 9:30 p.m. for a report of a homicide, according to the release.
Residents of Elm Street Housing, where the incident occurred, gathered outside their apartments Thursday morning and were aware of the previous night’s events, but were largely in the dark about the details of those events.
The investigation remains in its early stages but there is no danger to the public, state police said.
Village police request members of the public who live on Elm, Beman, Roby and Walker streets check any surveillance camera systems for suspicious activity from 9 to 10 p.m. Thursday, the release said.
Village police are also asking the public to report any suspicious items found on their properties, according to the release.
Anyone with any other information regarding Thursday night’s homicide are asked to contact Malone Village Police at 518-483-2424.
According to the rescue log from Franklin County Emergency Services, three ambulances were dispatched to the scene on Elm Street, one from Foothills Ambulance Service in Burke, one from Malone EMS and one from Northern Ambulance Corps in Malone.
