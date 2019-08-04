Dear readers,
Due to a malfunction on our printing press early Sunday morning, most printed copies of the Sunday Watertown Daily Times editions are delayed.
Carriers have distributed the E and F sections as well as comics and advertising inserts, while the A,B,C and D sections, including local news, sports and Sunday Weekly are delayed.
The folder on the press, which folds the printed pages together, malfunctioned causing the paper to be delayed. The press crew is working to repair the problem and the front sections of the paper are expected to be delivered Tuesday morning with the Tuesday edition of the paper.
Please find all our news here at NNY360.com and on our e-edition: https://watertowndailytimes-ny.newsmemory.com/
-Alec Johnson, managing editor
(3) comments
This is the beginning of the end.
More than the beginning...now getting popup for subscription...when Newsjunkie is free...good luck with that... Frankly, I might pay to go back to the pre-change version of the web-based paper... I can't get use to this version...lacks a lot of the options of the old version...and advertising all over the page.. I hope they make it.... BTW give feedback to the editor..
Yup
